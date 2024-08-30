Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Down 32.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.79. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.