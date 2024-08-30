Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $139.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.95.

Shares of DG stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $337,150,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

