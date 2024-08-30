Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $84.20 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.