Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.560-3.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Donaldson also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.56-3.72 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

