Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 252,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,460,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $112.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.