Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DUK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DUK stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

