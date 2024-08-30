e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.43.

Get Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ELF opened at $150.07 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares in the company, valued at $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,940,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.