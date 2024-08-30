Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Reduced by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 752,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,623,000 after acquiring an additional 177,593 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

