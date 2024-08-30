Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $125.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESTC. Bank of America downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.47.

Elastic Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Elastic has a twelve month low of $59.30 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 82,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,128.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Elastic by 21.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 499,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 316,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

