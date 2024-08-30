Energi Price Tops $0.0780 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market cap of $6.26 million and $819,878.57 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00039002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,269,964 coins and its circulating supply is 80,270,229 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

