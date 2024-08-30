EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,860,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,160,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after buying an additional 68,877 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

