Ergo (ERG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $398,585.06

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $58.32 million and approximately $398,585.06 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,739.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.57 or 0.00544228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00106595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.97 or 0.00274099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030980 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071595 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,177,124 coins and its circulating supply is 77,178,276 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

