Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.91 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001832 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $6.91 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,149,161,296 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,153,754,345.1094136.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

