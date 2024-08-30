ether.fi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $154.54 Million (ETHFI)

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $154.54 million and $49.91 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ether.fi

ether.fi was first traded on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 999,999,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 999,999,562.275753 with 174,633,790.80764484 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 1.33931908 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $51,057,555.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

