Everscale Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $115.02 million and $853,202.55 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

