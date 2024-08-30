Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 1,934,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.0 days.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
CAHPF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.
About Evolution Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution Mining
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.