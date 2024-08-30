Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 1,934,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.0 days.

Evolution Mining Stock Performance

CAHPF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

About Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

