Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,226 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

