Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $18,243.75 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $18,243.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $830.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 461.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 621,680 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 265.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

