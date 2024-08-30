Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 12.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.67.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $490.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $495.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.62.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

