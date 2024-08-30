Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 44 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 31.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 501.7% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in Cencora by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cencora by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $237.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

