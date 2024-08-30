Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 819 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $67.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

