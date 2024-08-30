Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $24.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

