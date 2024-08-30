Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,033,000 after buying an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after buying an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06.

Shares of Sony Group are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

