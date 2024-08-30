Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $213,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

