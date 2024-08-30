Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $262,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 110,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 153,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 188,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,731,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

