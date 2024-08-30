Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,771 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,580,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $141.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

