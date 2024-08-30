Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of A opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

