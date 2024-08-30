Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 134 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

