Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 149,029 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,029 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

