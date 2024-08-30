Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 396 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,892,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.