Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 878 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Duke Energy stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

