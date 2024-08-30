Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $188.41 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $105.57 and a 52 week high of $188.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

