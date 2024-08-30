First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells $16,824.50 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 550 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $16,824.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,415,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,289,469.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIBK opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

