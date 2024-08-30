First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FSFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

