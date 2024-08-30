First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %
First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FSFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on First Savings Financial Group
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Savings Financial Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Dollar General’s Stock: A Warning Sign for the Average American?
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.