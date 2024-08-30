Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Five Below from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

FIVE stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 18,100.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

