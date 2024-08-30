Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.73-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.710 EPS.
Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %
Five Below stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.75.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
