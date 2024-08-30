Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.58 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.710 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

