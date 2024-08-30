Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-1% yr/yr to ~$8.09-8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.13 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.
Foot Locker Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
