Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $34.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154,708 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

