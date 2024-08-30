G999 Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.55 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13.55 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00039132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000096 BTC.

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

