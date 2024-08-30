Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 99.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

