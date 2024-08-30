Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

