Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,655 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 398,590 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.24 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.29%.

