GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Insider Transactions at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.