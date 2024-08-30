Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 115.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 74.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.74 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

