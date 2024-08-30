Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.50. The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 560,656 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $197.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.74 million. Research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

