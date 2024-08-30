Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $49.51

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.51, but opened at $47.74. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 330,269 shares traded.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,810,000.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.