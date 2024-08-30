Gregory Orenstein Sells 553 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $19,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,691,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get nCino alerts:

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Gregory Orenstein sold 7,943 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $239,481.45.

nCino Stock Up 1.5 %

NCNO opened at $30.20 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in nCino by 83.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth about $3,530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in nCino by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after acquiring an additional 177,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Get Our Latest Report on nCino

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.