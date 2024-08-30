Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE PAC opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $163.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.