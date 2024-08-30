Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:PAC opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $197.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $3.8657 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,976,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

